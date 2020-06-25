All apartments in Rosedale
Last updated March 22 2020 at 6:58 AM

7911 ROSELAND AVENUE

7911 Roseland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7911 Roseland Avenue, Rosedale, MD 21237

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Looking to stop renting and become a homeowner? Take a look at this home with a rent to own option. Must have one month's down payment (deposit). Must make an application with our preferred lenders and have adequate credit. To inquire/apply please email alternate listing agent asap. See the home through the virtual tour and then apply today!***** Welcome to this beautiful and spacious single-family home in the Roseland Heights community, that features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths! As soon as you walk in you will be greeted by charming hardwood floors; walk into the completely renovated kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar, brand new cabinets and brand new top of the line stainless steel appliances. Just outside of the kitchen you can enjoy your evening tea at a large sunroom with easy access to your backyard.... This home has all new major systems: brand new HVAC, brand new roof, brand new electric wiring and brand new bathrooms. Minutes away from major highways, shopping and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7911 ROSELAND AVENUE have any available units?
7911 ROSELAND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosedale, MD.
What amenities does 7911 ROSELAND AVENUE have?
Some of 7911 ROSELAND AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7911 ROSELAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7911 ROSELAND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7911 ROSELAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 7911 ROSELAND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rosedale.
Does 7911 ROSELAND AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 7911 ROSELAND AVENUE offers parking.
Does 7911 ROSELAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7911 ROSELAND AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7911 ROSELAND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7911 ROSELAND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7911 ROSELAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7911 ROSELAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7911 ROSELAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7911 ROSELAND AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7911 ROSELAND AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7911 ROSELAND AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
