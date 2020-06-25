7911 ROSELAND AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Looking to stop renting and become a homeowner? Take a look at this home with a rent to own option. Must have one month's down payment (deposit). Must make an application with our preferred lenders and have adequate credit. To inquire/apply please email alternate listing agent asap. See the home through the virtual tour and then apply today!***** Welcome to this beautiful and spacious single-family home in the Roseland Heights community, that features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths! As soon as you walk in you will be greeted by charming hardwood floors; walk into the completely renovated kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar, brand new cabinets and brand new top of the line stainless steel appliances. Just outside of the kitchen you can enjoy your evening tea at a large sunroom with easy access to your backyard.... This home has all new major systems: brand new HVAC, brand new roof, brand new electric wiring and brand new bathrooms. Minutes away from major highways, shopping and schools.