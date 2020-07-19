All apartments in Rosedale
Find more places like 6535 Corkley Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rosedale, MD
/
6535 Corkley Road
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:48 PM

6535 Corkley Road

6535 Corkley Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rosedale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6535 Corkley Road, Rosedale, MD 21237

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cape-Cod Single Family Home- Rosedale, MD - Come and check out this Cape Cod home located in Rosedale, MD. Newly installed carpet in all rooms, deck- great for entertaining guests outdoors with fenced in yard! Close to shopping centers, Recreational Park, great restaurants and more! You don't want to miss this opportunity, so call us now and set for an appointment!

*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.
*Background and Credit Check Required.

(RLNE4656858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6535 Corkley Road have any available units?
6535 Corkley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosedale, MD.
What amenities does 6535 Corkley Road have?
Some of 6535 Corkley Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6535 Corkley Road currently offering any rent specials?
6535 Corkley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6535 Corkley Road pet-friendly?
No, 6535 Corkley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rosedale.
Does 6535 Corkley Road offer parking?
No, 6535 Corkley Road does not offer parking.
Does 6535 Corkley Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6535 Corkley Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6535 Corkley Road have a pool?
No, 6535 Corkley Road does not have a pool.
Does 6535 Corkley Road have accessible units?
No, 6535 Corkley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6535 Corkley Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6535 Corkley Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6535 Corkley Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6535 Corkley Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr
Rosedale, MD 21237
Ridge View Apartment Homes
5 Maidstone Ct
Rosedale, MD 21237
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way
Rosedale, MD 21237
Park East
2022 Kelbourne Rd
Rosedale, MD 21237
Rosedale Gardens
6709 Havenoak Rd
Rosedale, MD 21237

Similar Pages

Rosedale 1 BedroomsRosedale 2 Bedrooms
Rosedale Apartments with ParkingRosedale Dog Friendly Apartments
Rosedale Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDEdgewood, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDElkridge, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MD
Langley Park, MDAberdeen, MDGreenbelt, MDAdelphi, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MDWhite Marsh, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University