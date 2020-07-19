6535 Corkley Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony ceiling fan microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Cape-Cod Single Family Home- Rosedale, MD - Come and check out this Cape Cod home located in Rosedale, MD. Newly installed carpet in all rooms, deck- great for entertaining guests outdoors with fenced in yard! Close to shopping centers, Recreational Park, great restaurants and more! You don't want to miss this opportunity, so call us now and set for an appointment!



*One Year Lease required

*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.

*Background and Credit Check Required.



