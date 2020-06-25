All apartments in Rosedale
5719 Arnhem Rd

5719 Arnhem Road · No Longer Available
Location

5719 Arnhem Road, Rosedale, MD 21206

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is currently under renovation and will be completed by April 8, 2019.

View this beautiful townhome, located in Rosedale, MD! This unit is extremely spacious and has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, updated kitchen with brand-new stainless-steel appliances and more! Has a fenced in yard and a screened back porch, perfect for relaxation, cook outs especially summer is just around the corner!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

***PHOTOS ARE OF OTHER CR PROPERTY***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

