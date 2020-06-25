5719 Arnhem Rd

Amenities
This home is currently under renovation and will be completed by April 8, 2019.
View this beautiful townhome, located in Rosedale, MD! This unit is extremely spacious and has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, updated kitchen with brand-new stainless-steel appliances and more! Has a fenced in yard and a screened back porch, perfect for relaxation, cook outs especially summer is just around the corner!
*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit
***PHOTOS ARE OF OTHER CR PROPERTY***