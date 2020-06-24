5611 Kenwood Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This remodeled single family home has space galore! Walk into a large living room with a huge picture window. There are hardwood floors throughout the main living area. The updated kitchen features stainless appliances, granite countertops, plenty of new cabinets and a new ceramic floor. The kitchen opens into a spacious dining area. Walk up a small flight of stairs to three good sized bedrooms with adequate closets. The large family bathroom has also been updated. Moving on to the lower level is a huge family room with a beautiful tile ceramic floor and a powder room.