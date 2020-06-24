5611 Kenwood Ave

Amenities
This remodeled single family home has space galore! Walk into a large living room with a huge picture window. There are hardwood floors throughout the main living area. The updated kitchen features stainless appliances, granite countertops, plenty of new cabinets and a new ceramic floor. The kitchen opens into a spacious dining area. Walk up a small flight of stairs to three good sized bedrooms with adequate closets. The large family bathroom has also been updated. Moving on to the lower level is a huge family room with a beautiful tile ceramic floor and a powder room.