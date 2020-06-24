All apartments in Rosedale
Find more places like 5611 Kenwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rosedale, MD
/
5611 Kenwood Ave
Last updated April 12 2019 at 7:06 AM

5611 Kenwood Ave

5611 Kenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rosedale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5611 Kenwood Avenue, Rosedale, MD 21206

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This remodeled single family home has space galore! Walk into a large living room with a huge picture window. There are hardwood floors throughout the main living area. The updated kitchen features stainless appliances, granite countertops, plenty of new cabinets and a new ceramic floor. The kitchen opens into a spacious dining area. Walk up a small flight of stairs to three good sized bedrooms with adequate closets. The large family bathroom has also been updated. Moving on to the lower level is a huge family room with a beautiful tile ceramic floor and a powder room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5611 Kenwood Ave have any available units?
5611 Kenwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosedale, MD.
What amenities does 5611 Kenwood Ave have?
Some of 5611 Kenwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5611 Kenwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5611 Kenwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5611 Kenwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5611 Kenwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5611 Kenwood Ave offer parking?
No, 5611 Kenwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5611 Kenwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5611 Kenwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5611 Kenwood Ave have a pool?
No, 5611 Kenwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5611 Kenwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 5611 Kenwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5611 Kenwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5611 Kenwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5611 Kenwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5611 Kenwood Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park East
2022 Kelbourne Rd
Rosedale, MD 21237
Rosedale Gardens
6709 Havenoak Rd
Rosedale, MD 21237
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way
Rosedale, MD 21237
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr
Rosedale, MD 21237
Franklin Square
100 Lionhead Ct
Rosedale, MD 21237
Ridge View Apartment Homes
5 Maidstone Ct
Rosedale, MD 21237

Similar Pages

Rosedale 1 BedroomsRosedale 2 Bedrooms
Rosedale Apartments with ParkingRosedale Dog Friendly Apartments
Rosedale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MD
Adelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MDWhite Marsh, MDForestville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University