2112 E BOUNDARY AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated

Beautifully Updated 4 bedroom with additional bonus room, 3 bath, Split Foyer. Basement separate entrance w/ full kitchen & 2 bdrms Perfect for In-Law Suit. Up stairs open floor plan leads to Trex like deck & over looks a large privacy fenced in yard. The property has ample off street parking with two concrete driveways that lead to lockable gated parking pads on both sides of the house. Home has two kitchens & 2 sets of Washer/Dryers. The application fee is $45 per adult and is non-refundable.~Proof of renters insurance required. Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check. Landlord reference check will also be done.Required Above 630 Credit Score (no late payments or collections)Pets are CASE BY CASE and a non refundable Pet Fee of $350.00~NO VOUCHERS