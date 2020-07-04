All apartments in Rosedale
2112 E BOUNDARY AVENUE

2112 East Boundary Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2112 East Boundary Avenue, Rosedale, MD 21237

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautifully Updated 4 bedroom with additional bonus room, 3 bath, Split Foyer. Basement separate entrance w/ full kitchen & 2 bdrms Perfect for In-Law Suit. Up stairs open floor plan leads to Trex like deck & over looks a large privacy fenced in yard. The property has ample off street parking with two concrete driveways that lead to lockable gated parking pads on both sides of the house. Home has two kitchens & 2 sets of Washer/Dryers. The application fee is $45 per adult and is non-refundable.~Proof of renters insurance required. Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check. Landlord reference check will also be done.Required Above 630 Credit Score (no late payments or collections)Pets are CASE BY CASE and a non refundable Pet Fee of $350.00~NO VOUCHERS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 350
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 E BOUNDARY AVENUE have any available units?
2112 E BOUNDARY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosedale, MD.
What amenities does 2112 E BOUNDARY AVENUE have?
Some of 2112 E BOUNDARY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 E BOUNDARY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2112 E BOUNDARY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 E BOUNDARY AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2112 E BOUNDARY AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 2112 E BOUNDARY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2112 E BOUNDARY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2112 E BOUNDARY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2112 E BOUNDARY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 E BOUNDARY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2112 E BOUNDARY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2112 E BOUNDARY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2112 E BOUNDARY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 E BOUNDARY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2112 E BOUNDARY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2112 E BOUNDARY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2112 E BOUNDARY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

