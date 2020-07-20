2000 Wilhelm Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 4 bed, 2 bath House. Large living room with fireplace and new carpet. Separate dining room. Large galley style kitchen with appliances including: gas stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Off the kitchen is a big laundry room. There are sliders to the back yard. First floor has 2 good size bedrooms and a large full bath. Second floor also has 2 good size bedrooms with good closet space and a full bath. This house sits on a large corner fenced lot. Pets are case by case with non-refundable pet fee.