Last updated June 15 2019 at 8:51 AM

2000 Wilhelm Ave

2000 Wilhelm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2000 Wilhelm Avenue, Rosedale, MD 21237

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 4 bed, 2 bath House. Large living room with fireplace and new carpet. Separate dining room. Large galley style kitchen with appliances including: gas stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Off the kitchen is a big laundry room. There are sliders to the back yard. First floor has 2 good size bedrooms and a large full bath. Second floor also has 2 good size bedrooms with good closet space and a full bath. This house sits on a large corner fenced lot. Pets are case by case with non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 Wilhelm Ave have any available units?
2000 Wilhelm Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosedale, MD.
What amenities does 2000 Wilhelm Ave have?
Some of 2000 Wilhelm Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 Wilhelm Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Wilhelm Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Wilhelm Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2000 Wilhelm Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2000 Wilhelm Ave offer parking?
No, 2000 Wilhelm Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2000 Wilhelm Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 Wilhelm Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Wilhelm Ave have a pool?
No, 2000 Wilhelm Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2000 Wilhelm Ave have accessible units?
No, 2000 Wilhelm Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Wilhelm Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2000 Wilhelm Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2000 Wilhelm Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2000 Wilhelm Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
