1427 ROSEWICK AVENUE

Remodeled, restyled, and ready for you to come in and make yourself at home! This recently finished, totally renovated rental is filled with modern updates and stylish add-ons to make this the picture-perfect setting for everything the future has in store. Step inside from the cold. The new HVAC, ductwork, and water heater should be a warm welcome from windy winter days outside. The beautifully updated kitchen is exactly where you'll head to first. With granite countertops, recessed lighting, a gas range, and a breakfast bar, it's sure to become the heart of the home. Everyone will be inviting themselves over for the holidays . . . and with 5 ~ 6 private parking spots, that shouldn't be a problem! Need some more room? There is a shed in the backyard and the large lower level is a blank slate to make your own. Just imagine your new den, family room, or home office. At the end of the day, settle into one of the four spacious bedrooms, right down the hall from the two beautifully tiled, fully renovated bathrooms. Wherever you go to bed, let go of any worries and feel secure that every little update has been made to this home. Contact us about renting today!