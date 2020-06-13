109 Apartments for rent in Rosaryville, MD with balcony
Rosaryville State Park and its 982 acres is a magnificent place to spend the day, and it happens to be located next to the historic Mount Airy Mansion, which was originally built in the 1670s.
Sitting adjacent to the Andrews Air Force Base is the charming small town of Rosaryville, Maryland. It's got your standard array of niceties, including shopping malls, grassy open spaces and friendly locals, but it also has something else pretty amazing going for it -- it's just 10 miles from Washington, D.C., and 15 from the beach. Whether you've got a hankering for high-level politics or lazy days lounging in the sun, you're just minutes from a good time, and the wins just keep adding up. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rosaryville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.