109 Apartments for rent in Rosaryville, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re...

1 Unit Available
7819 LOCRIS DRIVE
7819 Locris Drive, Rosaryville, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,175
1253 sqft
Marvelous, move-in ready, detached home with 5 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms.

1 Unit Available
7803 TALLINN CT
7803 Tallinn Court, Rosaryville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Home ready for new owner; price discount monthly of $50.00 for military or first responders Available August 15, 2020. Exquisite, well maintained 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage single family home. Fully finished walkout basement on a quiet cul-de-sac.
1 Unit Available
8610 WENDY ST
8610 Wendy Street, Clinton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
LOCATION,LOCATION, LOCATION- Well maintained Brick Front Colonial located in Cheltenham Park.
Greater Upper Marlboro
11 Units Available
Hunters Glen
14210 Slidell Ct, Marlboro Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,705
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the elegant Upper Marlboro neighborhood. Recently renovated units equipped with fireplaces, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to courtyard, pool, playground, fire pit and more.
3 Units Available
Admiral Place
4400 Rena Rd, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
973 sqft
Cable-ready modern apartments with every convenience available. Large apartments with central air and heat, ceiling fans, and big walk-in closets. Picnic area, park-like grounds and pet-friendly.
18 Units Available
The Courts of Camp Springs
5327 Carswell Ave, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
$1,000
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
880 sqft
Convenient location across from Andrews Air Force Base on the green and blue Metro lines. Controlled access community with pool, playground and basketball court. Walk-in closets and separate dining rooms.
27 Units Available
Allentown Apartments
5215 Morris Avenue, Suite 5, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
$940
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,130
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
934 sqft
At Donaldson, the well-being of our residents, team members, clients, and vendor partners is our top priority. We know you depend on us, and we are committed to being here for you.
1 Unit Available
Woods of Marlton
8911 Heathermore Blvd, Marlton, MD
1 Bedroom
$937
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Largo Town Center and metro line for convenient access. Homes feature spacious walk-in closets, open kitchens and wall-to-wall carpeting. Residents get access to swimming pool with sundeck, private clubhouse and fitness center.

Greater Upper Marlboro
1 Unit Available
3704 Paxmore Court
3704 Paxmore Court, Brock Hall, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2588 sqft
3704 Paxmore Court Available 07/01/20 4Bd, 3Ba Single Family Home in Quite Upper Marlboro Cul De Sac - This lovely and serene single family home sits at the beginning of a cul de sac surrounded by trees.

1 Unit Available
12900 Woods View St
12900 Woods View Street, Marlton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1448 sqft
12900 Woods View St Available 08/03/20 End Unit Townhouse- Upper Marlboro, MD - Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom end unit townhouse with fully finished basement and extra room.

1 Unit Available
5328 West Boniwood Turn
5328 West Boniwood Turn, Clinton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1212 sqft
Big Beautiful w/ patio&huge yard! - Renters warehouse proudly presents this Big, wonderful brick home in a quiet neighborhood! This home has 4 beds and 3 baths and features and huge basement.

1 Unit Available
13200 HAMPTON FARM LANE
13200 Hamptonf Farm Lane, Brandywine, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3722 sqft
QUICK MOVE-IN-RENTAL..BEAUTIFUL HOME... PRIVATE LOT, REAR COMPOSITE DECK AND BASKETBALL COURT, UPGRADED FLOORING....CROWN AND CHAIR MOLDING, LIT TRAY CEILINGS... STONE FIREPLACE... CUSTOM PAINT...BONUS ROOM IN BASEMENT..

1 Unit Available
12528 PLANTATION DRIVE
12528 Plantation Drive, Croom, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
Well maintained 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom ranch home, built circa 1955, in very quiet setting, just 15 minutes to Andrews! The home is co-located on a very private 12 acre lot along with the original 1912 farmhouse.

1 Unit Available
7149 DONNELL PLACE
7149 Donnell Place, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,175
659 sqft
One bedroom condo with large patio. ceiling fan, new vinyl flooring and freshly painted. Close to major routes, shopping and public transportation. Ready for immediate occupancy. Community pool and playgrounds. Vouchers welcome.

1 Unit Available
4231 CHARIOT WAY
4231 Chariot Way, Westphalia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3222 sqft
*APPLICATION DEADLINE OF SUNDAY 6/08 AT 5PM* Luxury townhome in the prestigious Marlboro Ridge community! This 3 bedroom, 2 full/ 2 half bathroom townhome is spread out over three levels.

Greater Upper Marlboro
1 Unit Available
14609 Governor Sprigg Place
14609 Governor Sprigg Place, Marlboro Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2200 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in perfect downtown Upper Marlboro area.

1 Unit Available
9807 QUIET BROOK LN
9807 Quiet Brook Lane, Clinton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Picture Perfect--Inside and Out! This lovely 4 bedroom, 3 full, updated bath home shines from top to bottom! 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths on the upper level and another bedroom and full bath on the finished lower level plus...

1 Unit Available
9513 PRYDE DR
9513 Pryde Drive, Clinton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
5 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME TO THIS STATELY HOME WITH FINE FINISHINGS, UPGRADED APPLIANCES AND ENTERTAINMENT AMENITIES GALORE to enjoy every room inside to extended outside living. The rooms are generous sizes with all upstairs floors are hardwood and ceramic.

Greater Upper Marlboro
1 Unit Available
14413 Colonel Fenwick Ct
14413 Colonel Fenwick Court, Marlboro Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Available 04/15/20 Spacious 3-Level TH with Garage Near Amish Market - Property Id: 158996 Platinum Dwellings presents this spacious, brick-front townhouse with a one car garage. The spacious home encompasses three finished levels.

1 Unit Available
8400 BELLEFONTE LANE
8400 Bellefonte Lane, Clinton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1089 sqft
Shows Great. MOVE IN Ready. Private lot. Off Street Parking.Lovely 4 bdrm, 2 ba home with fully finished basement, gourmet kitchen with marble flooring, deck, sunroom,enclosed porch, carport and more. Close to beltway and Andrews Air Force Base.

1 Unit Available
9314 Fox Run Drive
9314 Fox Run Drive, Clinton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2610 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 Unit Available
12320 OPEN VIEW LANE
12320 Open View Lane, Kettering, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1570 sqft
Luxury rental. Very modern. Great community. Garage, fresh paint, 2 level new hardwood floor. granite counter tops. fireplace, washer-dryer, balcony off each bedroom. Cathedral ceilings in foyer and living room.
Carmody Hills-Pepper Mill Village
15 Units Available
Pleasant House
6904 Seat Pleasant Dr, Peppermill Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,305
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
894 sqft
Spring into action and move into one of our one or two bedroom apartment homes and save on UTILITIES!!! That's right --- all you pay is rent and the utilities are included.
Suitland-Silver Hill
4 Units Available
Avenue Apartments
6311 Pennsylvania Ave, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,186
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 4 and yards from Great Eastern Shopping Center. Open-plan apartments with patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a pool, a playground and a gym.
City Guide for Rosaryville, MD

Rosaryville State Park and its 982 acres is a magnificent place to spend the day, and it happens to be located next to the historic Mount Airy Mansion, which was originally built in the 1670s.

Sitting adjacent to the Andrews Air Force Base is the charming small town of Rosaryville, Maryland. It's got your standard array of niceties, including shopping malls, grassy open spaces and friendly locals, but it also has something else pretty amazing going for it -- it's just 10 miles from Washington, D.C., and 15 from the beach. Whether you've got a hankering for high-level politics or lazy days lounging in the sun, you're just minutes from a good time, and the wins just keep adding up. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Rosaryville, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rosaryville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

