7819 LOCRIS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Marvelous, move-in ready, detached home with 5 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms. Renovated in 2016, home has: an open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, large eat-in kitchen with island and granite countertops fully finished lower level with family room and two bedrooms. Outside there's a beautiful backyard, patio, and two-car driveway. Housing Choice Vouchers are welcomed, Challenged credit considered with the equivalent of two months rent for security deposit. $30 application and screening fee paid by the applicant; apply via this link https://apply.link/3dEbgwc Questions? Email or Text: shawanda@shawandasoldit.com or 202.553.6436