Rosaryville, MD
7819 LOCRIS DRIVE
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:06 AM

7819 LOCRIS DRIVE

7819 Locris Drive · (240) 737-5000
Location

7819 Locris Drive, Rosaryville, MD 20772

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,175

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1253 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Marvelous, move-in ready, detached home with 5 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms. Renovated in 2016, home has: an open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, large eat-in kitchen with island and granite countertops fully finished lower level with family room and two bedrooms. Outside there's a beautiful backyard, patio, and two-car driveway. Housing Choice Vouchers are welcomed, Challenged credit considered with the equivalent of two months rent for security deposit. $30 application and screening fee paid by the applicant; apply via this link https://apply.link/3dEbgwc Questions? Email or Text: shawanda@shawandasoldit.com or 202.553.6436

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7819 LOCRIS DRIVE have any available units?
7819 LOCRIS DRIVE has a unit available for $3,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7819 LOCRIS DRIVE have?
Some of 7819 LOCRIS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7819 LOCRIS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7819 LOCRIS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7819 LOCRIS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7819 LOCRIS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rosaryville.
Does 7819 LOCRIS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7819 LOCRIS DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 7819 LOCRIS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7819 LOCRIS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7819 LOCRIS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7819 LOCRIS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7819 LOCRIS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7819 LOCRIS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7819 LOCRIS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7819 LOCRIS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7819 LOCRIS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7819 LOCRIS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
