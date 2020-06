Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

10301 King Richard Place - Property Id: 117884



Beautiful Single family in established desired neighborhood. Convient to all major roads 301, 495, etc. Home back yard is fenced in for privacy. deck off the kitchen and patio off the basement. New Carpet and Painting.

No Pets Allowed



