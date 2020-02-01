10105 GARDEN VALLEY COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Agents Please bring your clients to see this beautiful rental w/ basement in law suite! features: 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3300 square feet of living space, 2 car garage + driveway, nice sized yard, gas fireplace in family room and spacious formal living and dining rooms. Main level kitchen has gas cooking, quartz countertops, LG appliances (refrigerator, oven, microwave) and a dishwasher. The home has a 2nd kitchen on the lower/basement level, and a front load washer and dryer on the main level. The backyard features a rear custom ground level deck that's partially covered. The entire home has custom blinds and Andersen doors on the front and rear. Owner's Suite features two large closets (one is a walk-in), a bathroom with a separate soaking tub, a shower (w/ seat and frameless shower door) and a double vanity. Hurry, it won't last long!