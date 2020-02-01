All apartments in Rosaryville
Rosaryville, MD
10105 GARDEN VALLEY COURT
10105 GARDEN VALLEY COURT

10105 Garden Valley Court · No Longer Available
Location

10105 Garden Valley Court, Rosaryville, MD 20623

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Agents Please bring your clients to see this beautiful rental w/ basement in law suite! features: 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3300 square feet of living space, 2 car garage + driveway, nice sized yard, gas fireplace in family room and spacious formal living and dining rooms. Main level kitchen has gas cooking, quartz countertops, LG appliances (refrigerator, oven, microwave) and a dishwasher. The home has a 2nd kitchen on the lower/basement level, and a front load washer and dryer on the main level. The backyard features a rear custom ground level deck that's partially covered. The entire home has custom blinds and Andersen doors on the front and rear. Owner's Suite features two large closets (one is a walk-in), a bathroom with a separate soaking tub, a shower (w/ seat and frameless shower door) and a double vanity. Hurry, it won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10105 GARDEN VALLEY COURT have any available units?
10105 GARDEN VALLEY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosaryville, MD.
What amenities does 10105 GARDEN VALLEY COURT have?
Some of 10105 GARDEN VALLEY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10105 GARDEN VALLEY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10105 GARDEN VALLEY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10105 GARDEN VALLEY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10105 GARDEN VALLEY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rosaryville.
Does 10105 GARDEN VALLEY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 10105 GARDEN VALLEY COURT offers parking.
Does 10105 GARDEN VALLEY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10105 GARDEN VALLEY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10105 GARDEN VALLEY COURT have a pool?
No, 10105 GARDEN VALLEY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 10105 GARDEN VALLEY COURT have accessible units?
No, 10105 GARDEN VALLEY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10105 GARDEN VALLEY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10105 GARDEN VALLEY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10105 GARDEN VALLEY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10105 GARDEN VALLEY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

