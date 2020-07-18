4341 GILMER COURT

Amenities

**FREE RENT THROUGH 7/15!** Remaining July rent and security deposit due at lease signing. WOW recently updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome! NEW carpet and paint throughout! BRAND NEW KITCHEN!!! Kitchen is new from top to bottom! Cabinetry, GRANITE counters(coming!), STAINLESS STEEL appliances(coming!) and vinyl flooring! Master bedroom has private full bath. Fully finished lower level rec room is WALKOUT level! Back yard is fully fenced! Come make this one yours today! Professionally managed. Pets okay case by case.