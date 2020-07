Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

**FREE RENT THROUGH 5-31** June rent and security deposit due at lease signing, 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home! This home offers a large LR/DR combo plus an eat-in kitchen w a pass through counter area and a slider to your good size deck. Master has private access to shared bath! Your LL has a finished room perfect for an office plus more for storage.