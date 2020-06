Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Welcome home! This end of unit townhouse rental in the heart of Harford county has everything you may need! This spacious well kept home features two full beds and one and a half baths, a lovely living room, and a nice kitchen! Outside you'll find a large walkout deck and a nice fully fenced in yard. Easy access to 95 and other local amenities. Stop in and put your application in today!