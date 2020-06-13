79 Apartments for rent in Bear, DE

Bear Neighborhoods

Centennial Village: Nearly all of the homes in Centennial Village were built in the late 20th century, and they include a high number of rowhouses. This architecture gives the area a bit of flair, which is perhaps why it is so hard to find an apartment to rent. $

Fairwinds/Wedgewood: This neighborhood is the place to be if you want a more urban lifestyle and a smaller, more affordable location. Though there aren’t a lot of vacancies, there are a lot more apartments of all sizes, so those that don’t want the responsibility of a whole house can find something just right. $$$

Glendale/Lauren Farms: Those that are new to Bear and struggling to find a small single-family home for rent typically have the best luck in Glendale/Lauren Farms. Prices are low-ish, there is plenty of housing available and homes are typically smaller and more affordable than in other parts of Bear. $$

Kirkwood/Williamsburg: New, owner-occupied homes are the mainstay of this suburban Bear neighborhood, where lots of folks live because they want the advantages of great schools and a community atmosphere, with easy access to the major cities nearby. While you will probably need a car to get to work, you can do lots of walking when you are home. If you are comfortable with the higher price tag, start your search for apartments here. There are a reasonable number of vacancies, though primarily for single-family homes. $$$$$

Parkside/Caravel Farms: This neighborhood is one of the harder spots to find a rental property, though sometimes there are comfortable townhouses for rent. The vacancy rate is low, and most of the homes are single-family and owner-occupied. $$$$

Porter/Wrange Hill: The Porter/Wrange Hill neighborhood is quite affluent and particularly characterized by the prevalence of rowhouses. There are a number available for rent, but it can be tough to get in since the area is highly desirable. Place applications here only if you plan to stay a while – month to month rental properties are almost unheard of. $$$