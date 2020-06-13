Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:02 AM

79 Apartments for rent in Bear, DE

Verified

Last updated June 11 at 06:35pm
5 Units Available
Brandywine Woods
270 Brandywine Dr, Bear, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,305
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1083 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Bear just off Route 40. Easy access to public transportation, shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Features gourmet kitchen, vaulted ceiling and private patio. Amenities include fitness center, swimming pool and tennis court.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
School Bell Apartments
2000 Varsity Ln, Bear, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,205
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
School Bell Apartments defines apartment living at its best! With a variety of added amenities, superior customer service, an amazing location, and conveniently designed floor plans, our award winning community will elevate your standards for

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Becks Woods
1 Unit Available
116 LAKE ARROWHEAD CIRCLE
116 Lake Arrowhead Circle, Bear, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1275 sqft
Welcome to 116 Lake Arrowhead Circle in Becks Wood! This home is available on August 1, 2020.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Meridian Crossing
1 Unit Available
34 GRISSOM DRIVE
34 Grissom Drive, Bear, DE
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2800 sqft
This exquisite three bedroom, two & a half bath home in the highly coveted Meridian Crossing is absolutely flawless.
Results within 5 miles of Bear
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
25 Units Available
Korman Residential at the Villas
21 Villas Dr, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$954
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
903 sqft
Close to Highway 273 and the Christina River. Modern apartment homes with kitchen appliances, air conditioning and a patio/balcony. Recently renovated. Community offers a pool, a gym and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
11 Units Available
Hunter's Crossing
41 Fairway Rd, Newark, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$991
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$941
936 sqft
Stylish apartment homes with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Dens and garages optional. Located next to Hunters Crossing Shopping Center with grocery and dining. Short drive from I-75 and the Regional Airport.
Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
8 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
207 Mederia Cir, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$879
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
855 sqft
Newly updated apartments energy-efficient windows and custom bedrooms. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a playground and gym. Close to the University of Delaware and Christiana Mall.
Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
20 Units Available
Appleby Apartments
401 Bedford Ln, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,130
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1022 sqft
Are you searching for an affordable apartment in New Castle, Delaware? Appleby Apartments has the home for you. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in New Castle are the perfect place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
26 Units Available
Emblem at Christiana
1150 Helen Dr, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,500
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1321 sqft
Located near the Christiana Mall and I-95. This newly built community offers chic finishes, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. On-site luxury pool, dog park, green space and a game room.
Last updated May 19 at 12:34pm
34 Units Available
Castlebrook Apartments
550 S Dupont Pkwy, New Castle, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$856
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
977 sqft
Cozy apartments with ceiling fans and spacious floor plans. Enjoy use of the on-site pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Minutes from Wilmington Airport. Run errands at nearby Governors Square Shopping Center.
Last updated May 19 at 12:25pm
Brookside Park
20 Units Available
Coopers Place
152 Chestnut Crossing Dr, Newark, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$869
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
919 sqft
Community features swimming pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Units offer central A/C, oversized closets and intercom access entry. Located close to several supermarkets and restaurants.
Last updated May 19 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Buckingham Place Townhomes
25 B Windsor Cir, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,244
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, close to I-95. Community offers resort-style swimming pool, fitness center and beautifully landscaped grounds. Units include washer and dryer, dishwasher and private entrances.
Last updated May 19 at 12:20pm
6 Units Available
Sophia's Place East
2801 Stonebridge Blvd, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$974
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1303 sqft
Near Dover Downs and Delaware Park and Beaches. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens, private balconies and wall-to-wall carpeting. Pets welcome. Onsite fitness center, pool, tennis courts and play areas. Available furnished.
Last updated May 19 at 12:02pm
12 Units Available
Sophia's Place West
30 Highland Blvd, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$994
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1004 sqft
Comfortable apartments feature new kitchens and plush carpeting. Lots of community amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Close to Highway 13 and Wilmington Airport. Shop at Christiana Mall during free time.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
92 W Park Place
92 West Park Place, Newark, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
92 W Park Place Available 07/01/20 Spacious Home in Newark! Available July 1! - Welcome to this very spacious home on the corner of Townsend Street and W Park Place in Newark! Off street parking is available along with a private driveway for at

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
102 Edward Lee Ct
102 Edward Lee Court, Brookside, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath End-unit townhouse. This home is perfectly located just crawling distance from Barclays, and 5 mins from Bank of America, I-95 and Christiana Hosp.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
8 Thompson Cir
8 Thompson Circle, Newark, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1800 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 2020 newarkhousing.com Several Properties close to UD 4 bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex with all major appliances. Washer, Dryer and dishwasher. 2 Off Street parking & 2 On Street, near a park, shopping, grocery and restaurants.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
28 Freedom Trail
28 Freedom Trail, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
Freshly painted with new carpet and flooring throughout; all updated appliances are included -- this home is ready for you to move into now! This attached two story town home has a great floor plan.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Gender Woods
1 Unit Available
8 Burkwood Drive
8 Burkwood Drive, Brookside, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2050 sqft
Call or Text 302-275-7838 Available For Rent****Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2.1Bath, large Colonial is located on a wooded and private lot and just steps from the community recreation area.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
242 SHAI CIRCLE
242 Shai Circle, Glasgow, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1525 sqft
Great end-unit town house in Springwood available for rent! This 3 bedroom, 1.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8 FRESCONI COURT
8 Fresconi Court, New Castle County, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1775 sqft
Home like you've never seen before!! Absolutely everything top to bottom is brand new!! Eat in kitchen with laminate flooring and stainless steel appliances, huge great room w/laminate flooring and recessed lighting, spacious bedrooms, second

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
32 STEPHANIE DRIVE
32 Stephanie Drive, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Charming townhome located in the Christiana school district. The well-lit first level of the home consists of spacious living~and dining rooms with hardwood floors, as well as the kitchen featuring plenty of cabinet space and tile flooring.
Results within 10 miles of Bear
Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
31 Units Available
The Apartments at Pike Creek
100 Red Fox Ln, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,230
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1000 sqft
The Apartments at Pike Creek, Newarks premier garden apartment community is now fully renovated. The renovated apartments feature new kitchens with designer finishes.
Last updated June 13 at 07:28am
6 Units Available
Christina Mill
100 Christina Mill Dr, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,420
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1005 sqft
Modern designs with spacious floor plans, open living spaces, and private outdoor areas. One and two bedroom apartments. Complex is centrally located and just minutes from the University of Delaware.

Median Rent in Bear

Last updated Feb. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Bear is $1,235, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,491.
Studio
$1,040
1 Bed
$1,235
2 Beds
$1,491
3+ Beds
$1,865
City GuideBear
Bear, DE, is named after the Bear Tavern, which hosted George Washington overnight on August 10, 1795.

There's something awfully endearing about living in an area named for a Colonial-era tavern. Sadly, you can’t belly up at Bear Tavern these days – it was closed in 1845 and then completely obliterated to make way for Pennsylvania Railroad tracks. Fortunately, there are still plenty of great places to relax and unwind in Bear, DE, which is located between Baltimore and Philadelphia.

Bearing Great People

Considering Bear has no official boundaries and has never actually been incorporated, it is full of passionate people that proudly call Bear their home. In fact, when the town was omitted from a magazine article naming all of the places in the U.S. called Bear, one citizen was so troubled that she lobbied the editors until she got a letter of apology. It’s a community of educated people who put a high value on great schools for their kids, and the area boasts an impressive collection of talented artists, photographers, poets and writers.

Bear Neighborhoods

Centennial Village: Nearly all of the homes in Centennial Village were built in the late 20th century, and they include a high number of rowhouses. This architecture gives the area a bit of flair, which is perhaps why it is so hard to find an apartment to rent. $

Fairwinds/Wedgewood: This neighborhood is the place to be if you want a more urban lifestyle and a smaller, more affordable location. Though there aren’t a lot of vacancies, there are a lot more apartments of all sizes, so those that don’t want the responsibility of a whole house can find something just right. $$$

Glendale/Lauren Farms: Those that are new to Bear and struggling to find a small single-family home for rent typically have the best luck in Glendale/Lauren Farms. Prices are low-ish, there is plenty of housing available and homes are typically smaller and more affordable than in other parts of Bear. $$

Kirkwood/Williamsburg: New, owner-occupied homes are the mainstay of this suburban Bear neighborhood, where lots of folks live because they want the advantages of great schools and a community atmosphere, with easy access to the major cities nearby. While you will probably need a car to get to work, you can do lots of walking when you are home. If you are comfortable with the higher price tag, start your search for apartments here. There are a reasonable number of vacancies, though primarily for single-family homes. $$$$$

Parkside/Caravel Farms: This neighborhood is one of the harder spots to find a rental property, though sometimes there are comfortable townhouses for rent. The vacancy rate is low, and most of the homes are single-family and owner-occupied. $$$$

Porter/Wrange Hill: The Porter/Wrange Hill neighborhood is quite affluent and particularly characterized by the prevalence of rowhouses. There are a number available for rent, but it can be tough to get in since the area is highly desirable. Place applications here only if you plan to stay a while – month to month rental properties are almost unheard of. $$$

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Bear?
In Bear, the median rent is $1,040 for a studio, $1,235 for a 1-bedroom, $1,491 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,865 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bear, check out our monthly Bear Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Bear?
Some of the colleges located in the Bear area include Harcum College, University of Pennsylvania, Rosemont College, Saint Joseph's University, and Temple University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Bear?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bear from include Philadelphia, Wilmington, Norristown, Newark, and West Chester.

