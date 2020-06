Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities playground pool

Entry level condo with PRIVATE FENCED IN YARD! Open floor plan with large living space, separate dining room and breakfast bar off of kitchen. Neighborhood offers tot lot and access to the community pool. Newer washer and dryer and water heater. Move right in with no issues! Super convenient location! Fill out online application.~ https://moonridgemanagement.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=b4f3cadd-0f32-4d1b-be92-9b38c3928a03&source=Website