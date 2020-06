Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Neat and clean rental townhome vacant and ready to go! Powder room and laundry off kitchen. Patio and fenced back yard backs to community space! Two assigned parking spaces (#37) in front of house. Easy living in a great location! Dogs allowed - up to two. Pet deposit additional. Attached storage room off patio - lawn mower and tools included. Whirlpool tub, too! Hurry to see this one! All applications must be made at longandfoster.com - online only!