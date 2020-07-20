1271 COLLIER LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy Belcamp 3BR/2.5BA Colonial with 2 Fam./Rec.Rooms (main level and lower level). Upper level has Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and updated bath, 2 additional bedrooms and 2nd full bath with laundry. Large covered front porch, cozy side deck and large fenced rear yard that backs to treed common space. Situated on a cul-de-sac with overflow parking area. Minutes to community pool, recreation areas, schools and shopping. A short distance to commuter roads and rail, too! NEW HVAC (installed 11-18)! Pets considered case-by-case.