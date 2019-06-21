18 ELM ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking

Coming Soon is a 2br/2ba Bunglaow in Sylan Shores just 1-1.5 blocks from steps that leads down to community dock and kayak water access. Quietly situated on dead end street with 1-3 car parking out front. The kitchen features wood cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The living room and dining combo off the kitchen faces the rear and leads to small corner deck. The bedrooms have lots of natural light, both fit a queen sized bed. Hardwood floors in the living room, kitchen, a bathroom and one bedroom. The laundry room also doubles mudroom entryway. Amenities for this private water oriented community include water access, boat ramp, large recreational pier, a modest clubhouse, parkways, and other open park spaces. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn maintenance.