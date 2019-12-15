All apartments in Riva
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:04 AM

1363 Escapade Court

1363 Escapade Court · No Longer Available
Location

1363 Escapade Court, Riva, MD 21140
Riva

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Available 02/14/20 Riva Townhome - Property Id: 178660

This oversized townhome in the Waterford community of Riva awaits you. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full plus 2 half baths with upgrades throughout. Open floor plan with tons of natural light. Hardwood floors on the main level, stairs, and throughout the upstairs. Vaulted ceilings in bedrooms. Large walk-in closet in master bedroom. Master bathroom features an oversized soaking tub, double sinks, and a separate water closet. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Custom floor to ceiling stone wood-burning fireplace in lower level; 3 sided gas fireplace on main level. Large deck overlooking beautiful gardens. Home backs to 30 acres of protected land/trees. Walk out basement leading to paver patio. Single car garage with storage shelves. Neighborhood has water privileges with a great pier and has a great playground. Only 10 minutes to Annapolis, also easy commute to DC, NSA or Baltimore. Close to everything; shopping, restaurants, and major highways. Blue ribbon schools.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/178660
Property Id 178660

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5382716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1363 Escapade Court have any available units?
1363 Escapade Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riva, MD.
What amenities does 1363 Escapade Court have?
Some of 1363 Escapade Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1363 Escapade Court currently offering any rent specials?
1363 Escapade Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1363 Escapade Court pet-friendly?
No, 1363 Escapade Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riva.
Does 1363 Escapade Court offer parking?
Yes, 1363 Escapade Court offers parking.
Does 1363 Escapade Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1363 Escapade Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1363 Escapade Court have a pool?
No, 1363 Escapade Court does not have a pool.
Does 1363 Escapade Court have accessible units?
No, 1363 Escapade Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1363 Escapade Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1363 Escapade Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1363 Escapade Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1363 Escapade Court does not have units with air conditioning.

