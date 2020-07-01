7 BLACK OAK COURT

Amenities

Please contact alternate agent Nate Moorman with questions, or to set up showings! (240) 397-1146Tastefully updated rental in convenient Reisterstown location, just minutes from all major routes! Walk in to recently upgraded kitchen, which leads into formal dining area and large living room with powder room. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, modern subway tile & fresh paint. Master suite upstairs with private full bath, also recently renovated! Second full bath in the upstairs hallway, the perfect layout for a family. Finished basement boasts third full bath and huge family room! Tons of living space throughout, including a fully fenced backyard.