4 Ridgelawn Rd
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

4 Ridgelawn Rd

4 Ridgelawn Road · No Longer Available
Location

4 Ridgelawn Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136
Reisterstown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
When filling out an application please bring or have the following with you to 17 Main Street, Suite #1, Reisterstown, MD 21136 anytime 7 days a week 7am-7pm or online:
-MOST IMPORTANT IT IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE WHO EVER FILLS OUT APPLICATION AND GETS APPROVED AND WANTS TO MOVE ASAP AND HAVE ALL MONEY IN HAND. Must have full month security deposit once approved and balance due at scheduled move in date. MUST GROSS 2.5 - 3X THE MONTHLY RENT A MONTH.
-SECURITY DEPOSIT CAN GO FROM 1 MONTH, 1.5 MINTH OR 2 MONTHS. NO EVICTIONS ON CREDIT ALLOWED. IF CREDIT SCORE IS BELOW 550 IT IS A AUTOMATIC DOUBLE SECURITY DEPOSIT IF APPROVED TALK TO AGENT IT IS THE 2ND CHANCE PROGRAMS.
-bring 8 pay stubs paid weekly and last 4 if paid bi-weekly from last 60 days to office or email them to dandsrealtyservicesllc@gmail.com
-photo id and social security card for anyone 18 years or olderto office or email them to dandsrealtyservicesllc@gmail.com
-award letter (only if you receive TCA, bank statements or SSI, etc.) to office or email them to dandsrealtyservicesllc@gmail.com
-application fee $50.00 per adult 18 years and older must fill out separate application online or in person
-NO CASH ACCEPTED ONLY DEBIT/CREDIT CARD, MONEY ORDER OR CASHIERS CHECK ONLY
-Call/text Mr Sidney for showing at (410) 925-3450 anytime Monday-Saturday 10am-4pm and call/text Sabrina at (443) 272-5962 anytime 7 days a week from 7am-7pm.

(RLNE5214829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Ridgelawn Rd have any available units?
4 Ridgelawn Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reisterstown, MD.
How much is rent in Reisterstown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reisterstown Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 Ridgelawn Rd have?
Some of 4 Ridgelawn Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Ridgelawn Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4 Ridgelawn Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Ridgelawn Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 Ridgelawn Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4 Ridgelawn Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4 Ridgelawn Rd offers parking.
Does 4 Ridgelawn Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Ridgelawn Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Ridgelawn Rd have a pool?
No, 4 Ridgelawn Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4 Ridgelawn Rd have accessible units?
No, 4 Ridgelawn Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Ridgelawn Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Ridgelawn Rd has units with dishwashers.
