4 PUTMAN COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful townhouse in sought after Reisterstown! Gleaming hardwood floors, updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. This home is move in ready. Entryway has large foyer to welcome you into this open concept home. Living room is bright and sunny and opens to the dining room. Large deck off kitchen/dining will be your go to spot to enjoy family gathering or quite time. Master bedroom suite has attached master bedroom and walk in closet. Other bedrooms are spacious with access to full bath in hallway. The lower level has a walkout to a large patio. This home also features laundry in the lower level along with ample storage. Convenient location to schools, shopping, Wegmans, Metro and major commuter routes.