Home
/
Reisterstown, MD
/
4 PUTMAN COURT
Last updated April 2 2020 at 12:22 AM

4 PUTMAN COURT

4 Putman Court · No Longer Available
Location

4 Putman Court, Reisterstown, MD 21136
Reisterstown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful townhouse in sought after Reisterstown! Gleaming hardwood floors, updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. This home is move in ready. Entryway has large foyer to welcome you into this open concept home. Living room is bright and sunny and opens to the dining room. Large deck off kitchen/dining will be your go to spot to enjoy family gathering or quite time. Master bedroom suite has attached master bedroom and walk in closet. Other bedrooms are spacious with access to full bath in hallway. The lower level has a walkout to a large patio. This home also features laundry in the lower level along with ample storage. Convenient location to schools, shopping, Wegmans, Metro and major commuter routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 PUTMAN COURT have any available units?
4 PUTMAN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reisterstown, MD.
How much is rent in Reisterstown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reisterstown Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 PUTMAN COURT have?
Some of 4 PUTMAN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 PUTMAN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4 PUTMAN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 PUTMAN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4 PUTMAN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reisterstown.
Does 4 PUTMAN COURT offer parking?
No, 4 PUTMAN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 4 PUTMAN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 PUTMAN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 PUTMAN COURT have a pool?
No, 4 PUTMAN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4 PUTMAN COURT have accessible units?
No, 4 PUTMAN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4 PUTMAN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 PUTMAN COURT has units with dishwashers.

