Home
/
Reisterstown, MD
/
315 HAMMERSHIRE RD
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:01 PM

315 HAMMERSHIRE RD

315 Hammershire Rd · No Longer Available
Location

315 Hammershire Rd, Reisterstown, MD 21136
Reisterstown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This beautifully decorated, spacious home comes equipped with new appliances and central a/c, The fireplace in a finished basement is makes a centerpiece family room And attached stunning real crystal chandeliers. Let's not overlook the large backyard which fits perfectly in this charming, yet convenient neighborhood of Hammershire, just minutes from shopping and access to major roads. Nothing to worry about this winter. Updated insulation will help tremendously with heating and energy costs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 HAMMERSHIRE RD have any available units?
315 HAMMERSHIRE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reisterstown, MD.
How much is rent in Reisterstown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reisterstown Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 HAMMERSHIRE RD have?
Some of 315 HAMMERSHIRE RD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 HAMMERSHIRE RD currently offering any rent specials?
315 HAMMERSHIRE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 HAMMERSHIRE RD pet-friendly?
No, 315 HAMMERSHIRE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reisterstown.
Does 315 HAMMERSHIRE RD offer parking?
Yes, 315 HAMMERSHIRE RD offers parking.
Does 315 HAMMERSHIRE RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 HAMMERSHIRE RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 HAMMERSHIRE RD have a pool?
No, 315 HAMMERSHIRE RD does not have a pool.
Does 315 HAMMERSHIRE RD have accessible units?
No, 315 HAMMERSHIRE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 315 HAMMERSHIRE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 HAMMERSHIRE RD has units with dishwashers.
