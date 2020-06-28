315 HAMMERSHIRE RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This beautifully decorated, spacious home comes equipped with new appliances and central a/c, The fireplace in a finished basement is makes a centerpiece family room And attached stunning real crystal chandeliers. Let's not overlook the large backyard which fits perfectly in this charming, yet convenient neighborhood of Hammershire, just minutes from shopping and access to major roads. Nothing to worry about this winter. Updated insulation will help tremendously with heating and energy costs.