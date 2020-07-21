2 Cherry Tree Ct

Amenities
Available 09/16/19 3 Bedroom EOG townhome in the Worthington Meadows community of Reisterstown, conveniently located to I795 and a short drive to Owings Mills shopping areas. The main level boasts hardwood floor, a separate dining area and a huge eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The finished lower level offers a full bath and kitchenette as well as a separate laundry area with full-sized washer/dryer. A deck off the rear and overlooking a wooded view is perfect for entertaining.
Pets considered with additional deposit and pet rent.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com
Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/
(RLNE5027687)