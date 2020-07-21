All apartments in Reisterstown
Find more places like 2 Cherry Tree Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reisterstown, MD
/
2 Cherry Tree Ct
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

2 Cherry Tree Ct

2 Cherry Tree Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reisterstown
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2 Cherry Tree Court, Reisterstown, MD 21136
Reisterstown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 09/16/19 3 Bedroom EOG townhome in the Worthington Meadows community of Reisterstown, conveniently located to I795 and a short drive to Owings Mills shopping areas. The main level boasts hardwood floor, a separate dining area and a huge eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The finished lower level offers a full bath and kitchenette as well as a separate laundry area with full-sized washer/dryer. A deck off the rear and overlooking a wooded view is perfect for entertaining.

Pets considered with additional deposit and pet rent.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

(RLNE5027687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Cherry Tree Ct have any available units?
2 Cherry Tree Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reisterstown, MD.
How much is rent in Reisterstown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reisterstown Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Cherry Tree Ct have?
Some of 2 Cherry Tree Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Cherry Tree Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2 Cherry Tree Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Cherry Tree Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Cherry Tree Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2 Cherry Tree Ct offer parking?
No, 2 Cherry Tree Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2 Cherry Tree Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Cherry Tree Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Cherry Tree Ct have a pool?
No, 2 Cherry Tree Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2 Cherry Tree Ct have accessible units?
No, 2 Cherry Tree Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Cherry Tree Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Cherry Tree Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Townes at Harvest View
101 Maple Ridge Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
The Summit At Owings Mills
1 Meridian Ln
Reisterstown, MD 21117
Butler Ridge Apartments
215 Caraway Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136

Similar Pages

Reisterstown 1 Bedroom ApartmentsReisterstown 2 Bedroom Apartments
Reisterstown 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsReisterstown Apartments with Parking
Reisterstown Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDLangley Park, MDGreenbelt, MDAdelphi, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MD
Pasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MDPotomac, MDWhite Marsh, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDOlney, MDBeltsville, MDMontgomery Village, MDEast Riverdale, MDClarksburg, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University