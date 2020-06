Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning some paid utils

Available 04/05/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Reisterstown.

Finished basement with Washer & Dryer, storage, and full bath.

Main floor has a kitchen, living room, and dining area, along with a half bath.

Second floor has 3 bedroom and a full bath.

Currently occupied until end of March. Available to view by appointment for qualified tenants.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/18-deepspring-ct-reisterstown-md-21136-usa/6f9d1df0-3247-47cd-bcdb-665e0c0d2cb4



(RLNE5613369)