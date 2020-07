Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Don't miss this newly renovated 640 sqft newly renovated one bedroom unit. Features include, one level living - no steps, a new kitchen, washer & dryer in unit, new flooring, new windows, a new bath, ample parking, community pool, close to transportation. Sorry no pets. Room sizes are approximate: Living-room 16x11, Kitchen 9x7, Bath 5x7, Bedroom 10x16. Reach out to schedule your tour.