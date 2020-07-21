All apartments in Reisterstown
Reisterstown, MD
11921 Tarragon Road
11921 Tarragon Road

11921 Tarragon Road
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
11921 Tarragon Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool table
fireplace
How many homes do you know have a pool table, fireplace and a TV provided to use at your leisure?! Come see this beautiful modern condo with beautiful cabinetry in its entry-way mudroom, beautiful and unique hardwood floors. The kitchen has shiny stainless steel appliances with dishwasher and its own island/ contemporary chandelier. The bathroom is decorated in beautiful earth-tone tile. Last but not least, the bedroom is a huge oasis to relax and store your belongings within its large closet space. Please note this home is currently occupied. Previous owner had cat. Declawed Cats Preferred and Small Dogs allowed case by case 600 credit score No vouchers/ Section 8 No Evictions or Felonies Make 3x Monthly Rent Call/ Text Erica to tour by appointment only. Currently occupied and available Friday for tours.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 11921 Tarragon Road have any available units?
11921 Tarragon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reisterstown, MD.
How much is rent in Reisterstown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reisterstown Rent Report.
What amenities does 11921 Tarragon Road have?
Some of 11921 Tarragon Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11921 Tarragon Road currently offering any rent specials?
11921 Tarragon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11921 Tarragon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11921 Tarragon Road is pet friendly.
Does 11921 Tarragon Road offer parking?
No, 11921 Tarragon Road does not offer parking.
Does 11921 Tarragon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11921 Tarragon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11921 Tarragon Road have a pool?
No, 11921 Tarragon Road does not have a pool.
Does 11921 Tarragon Road have accessible units?
No, 11921 Tarragon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11921 Tarragon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11921 Tarragon Road has units with dishwashers.
