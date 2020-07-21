11921 Tarragon Road

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel pool table fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 pool table pet friendly

How many homes do you know have a pool table, fireplace and a TV provided to use at your leisure?! Come see this beautiful modern condo with beautiful cabinetry in its entry-way mudroom, beautiful and unique hardwood floors. The kitchen has shiny stainless steel appliances with dishwasher and its own island/ contemporary chandelier. The bathroom is decorated in beautiful earth-tone tile. Last but not least, the bedroom is a huge oasis to relax and store your belongings within its large closet space. Please note this home is currently occupied. Previous owner had cat. Declawed Cats Preferred and Small Dogs allowed case by case 600 credit score No vouchers/ Section 8 No Evictions or Felonies Make 3x Monthly Rent Call/ Text Erica to tour by appointment only. Currently occupied and available Friday for tours.