Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:19 PM

11919 Tarragon Rd Unit H

11919 Tarragon Road · No Longer Available
Location

11919 Tarragon Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136
Reisterstown

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Apartment- Reisterstown, MD - Available NOW, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment located in the Gardens in Reisterstown, MD. This unit offers new carpeting throughout, tile floor kitchen, with stainless steel appliances. In unit washer and dryer and in building laundry room. Plus water and sewer included! This is located minutes from I-795, I-695 and Reisterstown Rd. Plus conveniently located near plenty of shopping and restaurants.

Call us now and set an appointment! You surely do not want to miss this.

*One Year Lease required
*Voucher Holders are welcome to apply.
*Pet Friendly up to 20 lbs with additional security deposit and rent
*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.
*Background and Credit Check Required.
*Water and Sewer included in rent

(RLNE5019079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

