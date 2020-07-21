11919 Tarragon Rd Unit H

Amenities

2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Apartment- Reisterstown, MD - Available NOW, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment located in the Gardens in Reisterstown, MD. This unit offers new carpeting throughout, tile floor kitchen, with stainless steel appliances. In unit washer and dryer and in building laundry room. Plus water and sewer included! This is located minutes from I-795, I-695 and Reisterstown Rd. Plus conveniently located near plenty of shopping and restaurants.



Call us now and set an appointment! You surely do not want to miss this.



*One Year Lease required

*Voucher Holders are welcome to apply.

*Pet Friendly up to 20 lbs with additional security deposit and rent

*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.

*Background and Credit Check Required.

*Water and Sewer included in rent



(RLNE5019079)