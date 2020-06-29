11905 TARRAGON RD #F

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

JUST REDUCED to $1250 per month!! Well maintained large 3BR, 1.5 Bath mid floor condo in the Gardens at Owings Mills. Rear balcony facing woods, updated bathrooms, wood burning fireplace, water and sewer included in the rent. Pets accepted on a case by case situation. Laundry and storage area located on main level and lots of parking space for tenants and guests. Very convenient to bus line, shopping, and restaurants. Use Long and Foster online application ($55 per adult) and Long and Foster lease.