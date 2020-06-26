All apartments in Reisterstown
115 SHETLAND CIRCLE
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:39 AM

115 SHETLAND CIRCLE

115 Shetland Circle · No Longer Available
Location

115 Shetland Circle, Reisterstown, MD 21136
Reisterstown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
LIKE NEW! Beautiful end unit with balcony, perfect for move-in! Updated & remodeled in 2013, this home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths on the upper level, 1 half bath on main level, and a 7x8 finished ROOM with laundry on the lower level. Brand new wall-to-wall neutral carpet & paint throughout (2019). Updated bathrooms have new vanities, faucets, lights, mirrors. Kitchen has granite counters with stainless steel under mount sink, faucet, and newer appliances. Other recent updates include: heating and air conditioning unit (2011), hot water heater (2011), vinyl double hung windows (2015), NEW Roof (2019), NEW Washer & Dryer (2019). Beautiful Renovated Pool with life guard on duty is right in front of your door!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 SHETLAND CIRCLE have any available units?
115 SHETLAND CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reisterstown, MD.
How much is rent in Reisterstown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reisterstown Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 SHETLAND CIRCLE have?
Some of 115 SHETLAND CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 SHETLAND CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
115 SHETLAND CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 SHETLAND CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 115 SHETLAND CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reisterstown.
Does 115 SHETLAND CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 115 SHETLAND CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 115 SHETLAND CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 SHETLAND CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 SHETLAND CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 115 SHETLAND CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 115 SHETLAND CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 115 SHETLAND CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 115 SHETLAND CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 SHETLAND CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
