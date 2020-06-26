115 SHETLAND CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

LIKE NEW! Beautiful end unit with balcony, perfect for move-in! Updated & remodeled in 2013, this home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths on the upper level, 1 half bath on main level, and a 7x8 finished ROOM with laundry on the lower level. Brand new wall-to-wall neutral carpet & paint throughout (2019). Updated bathrooms have new vanities, faucets, lights, mirrors. Kitchen has granite counters with stainless steel under mount sink, faucet, and newer appliances. Other recent updates include: heating and air conditioning unit (2011), hot water heater (2011), vinyl double hung windows (2015), NEW Roof (2019), NEW Washer & Dryer (2019). Beautiful Renovated Pool with life guard on duty is right in front of your door!