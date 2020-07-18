106 Persimmon Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Garage Townhouse With Open Concept Floor Plan - Featuring beautiful hardwood floors, sliders to deck off kitchen perfect for entertaining friends and family. Huge lower level family room with sliders to patio. Upper level features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathroom. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and attached full bathroom. Master bathroom has separate soaking tub and shower plus dual sinks. There are 2 closets in master bedroom. Conveniently located to major highways, metro, schools, Wegman's, shopping & restaurants.



(RLNE5912743)