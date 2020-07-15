150 Apartments for rent in Redland, MD with balconies

Apartment List
1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
17734 Larchmont Terrace
17734 Larchmont Terrace, Redland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1152 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Gaithersburg with Solar Panels! Great Commute to DC! - Lovely 3BR/3BA townhouse located in Gaithersburg with great commute to DC! This property has it's own solar panel system!! First level features tiled and hardwood

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
7728 GOODFELLOW WAY
7728 Goodfellow Way, Redland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1820 sqft
RENOVATED TH with GRANITE counters, SS appl's, maple cabinets, deck backs to trees, HW floors on main level, spacious master with vaulted ceilings, renovated bathrs throughout, **SECONDS to Shady Grove METRO!!!! ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
8040 NEEDWOOD
8040 Needwood Road, Redland, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st! (STILL TENANT OCCUPIED - FOLLOW COVID 19 GUIDELINES AND WEAR MASK)Walking distance and 2 Blocks from the Shady Grove Metro Station! Upper level 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo with access to weight room (recreation center) and

1 of 50

Last updated April 10 at 02:16 AM
1 Unit Available
16304 DECKER PLACE
16304 Decker Place, Redland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1864 sqft
NOW is your opportunity to RENT an EYA built home in the Westside at Shady Grove community! Situated steps from Metro's red line, this Banrcroft town home features 3 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
7727 IRONFORGE CT
7727 Ironforge Court, Redland, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful townhome in a great location! Four bedrooms and three and half baths. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Spacious living area with large rear deck. Large finished basement with wood fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Redland
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
9 Units Available
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,376
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1400 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments near Shady Grove Metro Station with easy access to I-270 and InterCounty Connector MD Route 200. Fireplace, patio, outside storage, vaulted ceilings and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 09:51 PM
23 Units Available
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,515
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1287 sqft
Elegant 1-2 bedroom (and loft) apartment homes. Unique floor plans, with built-in bookcases, in-unit W/D and soaking tubs. Wine room, recording studios, community garden and elevator. Near I-270, good schools and shopping.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
34 Units Available
King Farm
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,616
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,934
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,649
1456 sqft
Welcome home! Relish in your new fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances when you're not enjoying pool, sauna, hot tub, media room or the convenience of living next to King Farm Stream Valley Park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
17 Units Available
King Farm
The Residences at King Farm
105 King Farm Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,605
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1440 sqft
Two-story units available. Private balconies and patios. Outdoor pool with splash area for kids. In-unit laundry facilities. Impressive fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 06:37 PM
18 Units Available
West Rockville
Villas at Rockville
1699 Yale Pl, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1792 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Montgomery College and close to Shady Grove Metro Station. Units feature breakfast bars, energy efficient windows, and patios. Community offers storage areas and a pool.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
King Farm
502 King Farm Blvd.
502 King Farm Boulevard, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1733 sqft
-Outstanding Luxury Condominium Apartment -Award winning planned development community at King Farm -No security deposit but tenant should pass credit and criminal background check -Large, Bright open floor plan for safe, comfortable living -Secure

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
King Farm
633 GRAND CHAMPION DRIVE
633 Grand Champion Drive, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
633 GRAND CHAMPION DRIVE Available 08/01/20 END UNIT 3 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE WITH 2 CAR GARAGE IN KING FARM AREA - COZY 3 LEVEL END UNIT TOWNHOUSE IN KING FARM, HARDWOOD FLOOR IN ALL 3 LEVEL, 2 CAR GARAGE, SOME WALLS WILL BE PAINTED, DECK IN THE BACK,

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
127 SWARTHMORE AVENUE
127 Swarthmore Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1636 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful. sun-filled, open floor plan. 3 levels 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Kitchen opens to deck overlooking private backyard. Less than a mile from Shady Grove metro station. Easy access to 270/370, IC 200.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
741 RAVEN AVE
741 Raven Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom End-unit townhouse with tons of natural light! 2nd story access from front door into open floor plan with family room, dining room combo into spacious eat-in kitchen with gas fireplace and rear deck.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
440 GIRARD ST
440 Girard Street, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1025 sqft
RENT THIS CONDO WITH UTILITIES INCLUDED! Electricity, Gas & Water bill FREE! Beautiful and spacious condo in a great location. Close to everything! Shady Grove Station, public transportation and main routes.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
210 OAKTON ROAD
210 Oakton Road, Gaithersburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1620 sqft
Single family split foyer house featuring 4 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, and walkout basement. Hardwood Floors, fresh paint, upgraded baths, kitchen with new appliances, and new deck. Close to major routes, metro station, and shopping centers.
Results within 5 miles of Redland
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 09:15 PM
22 Units Available
Village Square West Apartments
12401 Village Square Ter, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,386
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,888
1170 sqft
Within walking distance of Twinbrook Metro station. Five-minute drive to Capital Beltway. Community features a picnic area with grills, pool, playground and courts for volleyball, tennis, basketball and racquetball.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
42 Units Available
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,768
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,632
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1100 sqft
Now Open for tours and leasing. Experience the ultimate in services and amenities at Cadence at Crown apartments in Gaithersburg, MD. Adjacent to the shopping, dining and nightlife of Downtown Crown including Harris Teeter, Starbucks and LA Fitness.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
$
7 Units Available
The Courts Of Devon
501 Main St, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,999
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,752
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,818
1292 sqft
Pet-friendly, wheelchair-accessible complex modeled on turn-of-the-century architecture. Spacious and accommodating units with nine-foot ceilings and extra storage. Across the street from Kentlands Square Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
13 Units Available
Assembly Watkins Mill
180 Watkins Station Cir, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,311
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1095 sqft
Spacious furnished units with stainless-steel appliances. Pet-friendly complex offering a basketball court, bike storage, pool, and 24-hour gym. Great for commuters! I-270 is minutes away.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
23 Units Available
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,497
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,633
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1131 sqft
Floor plans from studio to three-bedrooms plus loft, fully equipped with lots of community and apartment amenities. Down street from Downtown Crown and a few miles from Downtown Rockville. Dog park and grooming area.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
15 Units Available
West Rockville
Camden Fallsgrove
719 Fallsgrove Dr, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,670
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently remodeled with upgrades like quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, plus in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy outdoor pool, tennis court and billiards lounge. Pet-friendly. 24-Hour fitness center and maintenance on-site.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
14 Units Available
The Verandahs Apartments
9308 Willow Creek Dr, Montgomery Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,406
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1164 sqft
Community in Montgomery Village, Maryland, offers stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments in a friendly area just 2 miles from Lake Forest Mall. In-unit W/D, private outside storage, poolside grilling, and cardio center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
32 Units Available
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,611
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
1198 sqft
Conveniently located in North Bethesda, just 7 minute metro ride to downtown Bethesda. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Tenants can take advantage of courtyard, pool, and gym.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Redland, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Redland renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

