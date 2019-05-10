18 IVY OAK COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Awesome property for rent in the sought after montgomery county manor subdivision. 3 Bedroom 3.5 baths, Stainless steel appliances, Rear Deck, Updated Kitchen and Floors. A MUST SEE Wont Last Long