Home
/
Redland, MD
/
18 IVY OAK COURT
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:47 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
18 IVY OAK COURT
18 Ivy Oak Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
18 Ivy Oak Court, Redland, MD 20877
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Awesome property for rent in the sought after montgomery county manor subdivision. 3 Bedroom 3.5 baths, Stainless steel appliances, Rear Deck, Updated Kitchen and Floors. A MUST SEE Wont Last Long
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18 IVY OAK COURT have any available units?
18 IVY OAK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Redland, MD
.
What amenities does 18 IVY OAK COURT have?
Some of 18 IVY OAK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 18 IVY OAK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
18 IVY OAK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 IVY OAK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 18 IVY OAK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Redland
.
Does 18 IVY OAK COURT offer parking?
No, 18 IVY OAK COURT does not offer parking.
Does 18 IVY OAK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 IVY OAK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 IVY OAK COURT have a pool?
No, 18 IVY OAK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 18 IVY OAK COURT have accessible units?
No, 18 IVY OAK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 18 IVY OAK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 IVY OAK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 IVY OAK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 IVY OAK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
