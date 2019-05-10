All apartments in Redland
18 IVY OAK COURT
18 IVY OAK COURT

18 Ivy Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

18 Ivy Oak Court, Redland, MD 20877

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Awesome property for rent in the sought after montgomery county manor subdivision. 3 Bedroom 3.5 baths, Stainless steel appliances, Rear Deck, Updated Kitchen and Floors. A MUST SEE Wont Last Long

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

