Home
/
Redland, MD
/
8051 TRIBECA STREET
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

8051 TRIBECA STREET

8051 Tribeca Street · No Longer Available
Location

8051 Tribeca Street, Redland, MD 20855

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
community garden
dog park
gym
playground
pool
internet access
EYA built luxury end unit townhome in the Westside at Shady Grove community! Situated steps from Metro's red line, this Banrcroft model features four bedrooms, four and one-half bathrooms, a loft, and spectacular rooftop terrace and a deck off the kitchen. Fabulous chef's kitchen with quartz countertops, upgraded kitchen cabinets & hardware, tile backsplash & Energy star appliances throughout. Wood stairs on every floor, key-less front door access, Wifi repeaters. Resident amenities include a clubhouse with an outdoor pool, lounge areas & fitness center (currently under construction), multiple dog parks, tot lots, community garden, and a variety of parks/green spaces. Walking distance to Starbucks, Inspire Nail Salon, Westside Beer & Wine, Dry Cleaners', future CVS plus retail & restaurants. Available now! No pets and no smoking allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8051 TRIBECA STREET have any available units?
8051 TRIBECA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redland, MD.
What amenities does 8051 TRIBECA STREET have?
Some of 8051 TRIBECA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8051 TRIBECA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8051 TRIBECA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8051 TRIBECA STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 8051 TRIBECA STREET is pet friendly.
Does 8051 TRIBECA STREET offer parking?
No, 8051 TRIBECA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 8051 TRIBECA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8051 TRIBECA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8051 TRIBECA STREET have a pool?
Yes, 8051 TRIBECA STREET has a pool.
Does 8051 TRIBECA STREET have accessible units?
No, 8051 TRIBECA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8051 TRIBECA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8051 TRIBECA STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 8051 TRIBECA STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 8051 TRIBECA STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

