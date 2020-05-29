8051 TRIBECA STREET

Amenities
EYA built luxury end unit townhome in the Westside at Shady Grove community! Situated steps from Metro's red line, this Banrcroft model features four bedrooms, four and one-half bathrooms, a loft, and spectacular rooftop terrace and a deck off the kitchen. Fabulous chef's kitchen with quartz countertops, upgraded kitchen cabinets & hardware, tile backsplash & Energy star appliances throughout. Wood stairs on every floor, key-less front door access, Wifi repeaters. Resident amenities include a clubhouse with an outdoor pool, lounge areas & fitness center (currently under construction), multiple dog parks, tot lots, community garden, and a variety of parks/green spaces. Walking distance to Starbucks, Inspire Nail Salon, Westside Beer & Wine, Dry Cleaners', future CVS plus retail & restaurants. Available now! No pets and no smoking allowed.