8040 Needwood Rd

Amenities
Great 3 Bedrooms/ 2 Bathrooms close to the Metro!
Top level condo in beautiful sought-after community, conveniently located within walking distance from Shady Grove Metro Station, Rockville. Hidden, quiet, green community. Great peaceful school district!
• 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathrooms
• Top level condo in a 3 story garden style building
• Assigned parking, plus plenty of street parking
• Private Enclosed Fitness Center and Outdoor Pool
• Laundry room with Washer, Dryer and extra storage in apartment
• 0.7 mile walk to Shady Grove metro (Red line)
• Off of 370/ICC/270
• 10 minute drive from Shady Grove Adventist Hospital
• 10 minute drive from Universities at Shady Grove
• Beautifully maintained grounds
• Tennis / basketball courts, running / biking paths, lake Needwood golf course, Capital Crescent trail
