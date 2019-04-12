8040 Needwood Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry Property Amenities gym green community on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Great 3 Bedrooms/ 2 Bathrooms close to the Metro!



Top level condo in beautiful sought-after community, conveniently located within walking distance from Shady Grove Metro Station, Rockville. Hidden, quiet, green community. Great peaceful school district!



• 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathrooms



• Top level condo in a 3 story garden style building



• Assigned parking, plus plenty of street parking



• Private Enclosed Fitness Center and Outdoor Pool



• Laundry room with Washer, Dryer and extra storage in apartment



• 0.7 mile walk to Shady Grove metro (Red line)



• Off of 370/ICC/270



• 10 minute drive from Shady Grove Adventist Hospital



• 10 minute drive from Universities at Shady Grove



• Beautifully maintained grounds



• Tennis / basketba​ll courts, running / biking paths, lake Needwood golf course, Capital Crescent trail

