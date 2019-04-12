All apartments in Redland
Last updated April 12 2019 at 7:06 AM

8040 Needwood Rd

8040 Needwood Rd · No Longer Available
Location

8040 Needwood Rd, Redland, MD 20855

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
green community
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
green community
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Great 3 Bedrooms/ 2 Bathrooms close to the Metro!

Top level condo in beautiful sought-after community, conveniently located within walking distance from Shady Grove Metro Station, Rockville. Hidden, quiet, green community. Great peaceful school district!

• 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathrooms

• Top level condo in a 3 story garden style building

• Assigned parking, plus plenty of street parking

• Private Enclosed Fitness Center and Outdoor Pool

• Laundry room with Washer, Dryer and extra storage in apartment

• 0.7 mile walk to Shady Grove metro (Red line)

• Off of 370/ICC/270

• 10 minute drive from Shady Grove Adventist Hospital

• 10 minute drive from Universities at Shady Grove

• Beautifully maintained grounds

• Tennis / basketba​ll courts, running / biking paths, lake Needwood golf course, Capital Crescent trail
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8040 Needwood Rd have any available units?
8040 Needwood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redland, MD.
What amenities does 8040 Needwood Rd have?
Some of 8040 Needwood Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8040 Needwood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8040 Needwood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8040 Needwood Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8040 Needwood Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redland.
Does 8040 Needwood Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8040 Needwood Rd offers parking.
Does 8040 Needwood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8040 Needwood Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8040 Needwood Rd have a pool?
Yes, 8040 Needwood Rd has a pool.
Does 8040 Needwood Rd have accessible units?
No, 8040 Needwood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8040 Needwood Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8040 Needwood Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 8040 Needwood Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8040 Needwood Rd has units with air conditioning.
