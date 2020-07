Amenities

AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st! (STILL TENANT OCCUPIED - FOLLOW COVID 19 GUIDELINES AND WEAR MASK)Walking distance and 2 Blocks from the Shady Grove Metro Station! Upper level 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo with access to weight room (recreation center) and pools. One reserved parking space. Inside you will find plenty of space! Condo is almost 1200 square feet. Bathrooms have just been renovated! Recently renovated kitchen with 42" cabinets and stainless steel appliances and upgraded counters, shaded balcony just off breakfast area in kitchen. Separate dining room and large living room complete the package. Hurry this beautiful condo won't last! Currently GOOD CREDIT AND NO PETS! LONG TERM LEASE OK!