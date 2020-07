Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking guest parking

Call alternate agent with questions and for showings! Nicely renovated townhouse available February 1st! NEW washer/dryer! Cozy family room with fireplace! Large fenced back yard and plenty of visitor parking! All occupants 18+ must submit a GCAAR application. All Prospective tenants must provide proof of income, drivers license. $35 online processing fee will be paid via an email. please make sure to include a clearly written email address on the GCAAR Application.