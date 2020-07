Amenities

Spacious basement apartment with a separate entrance. Located in a quiet neighborhood, yet is close to I270, ICC and the Shady Grove METRO station. The apartment has a full kitchen, full bathroom with tub and laundry room with a washer and dryer. High speed internet, cable and utilities are included. Available for one occupant who is non-smoker and non-alcoholic.