Randallstown, MD
9719 PLOWLINE RD
Last updated August 5 2019 at 12:01 PM

9719 PLOWLINE RD

9719 Plowline Road · No Longer Available
Location

9719 Plowline Road, Randallstown, MD 21133

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Located in a nice quiet neighborhood on a dead end street. Single Family House w/Driveway, Deck, Patio on .24 acres in Kings Point. Main Level 4th Bedroom, Half Bath, Family Room with Brick wood burning Fireplace w/Sliders to Patio & Yard. Upper Level w/Living Room w/Beautiful Bay Window & Dining Room w/Hardwood Floors. Upgraded Eat-in Kitchen w/Granite Counters, SS Appliances & Door to Deck w/Stairs. Master Bedroom with His & Her Closets, Hardwood Floors & Master Bathroom w/Shower Stall. Bedrooms w/Hardwood Floors & Large Closet. Lower Level w/Den/Office, Laundry Room, Large Walk-in Cedar Closet w/Shelves & Storage Room. Roof is 2 years old. Double Pane Windows.Close to Shopping, Restaurants & Metro. Ready To Move In!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9719 PLOWLINE RD have any available units?
9719 PLOWLINE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Randallstown, MD.
What amenities does 9719 PLOWLINE RD have?
Some of 9719 PLOWLINE RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9719 PLOWLINE RD currently offering any rent specials?
9719 PLOWLINE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9719 PLOWLINE RD pet-friendly?
No, 9719 PLOWLINE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Randallstown.
Does 9719 PLOWLINE RD offer parking?
Yes, 9719 PLOWLINE RD offers parking.
Does 9719 PLOWLINE RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9719 PLOWLINE RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9719 PLOWLINE RD have a pool?
No, 9719 PLOWLINE RD does not have a pool.
Does 9719 PLOWLINE RD have accessible units?
No, 9719 PLOWLINE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 9719 PLOWLINE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9719 PLOWLINE RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9719 PLOWLINE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9719 PLOWLINE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
