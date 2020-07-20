9719 PLOWLINE RD

Amenities

Located in a nice quiet neighborhood on a dead end street. Single Family House w/Driveway, Deck, Patio on .24 acres in Kings Point. Main Level 4th Bedroom, Half Bath, Family Room with Brick wood burning Fireplace w/Sliders to Patio & Yard. Upper Level w/Living Room w/Beautiful Bay Window & Dining Room w/Hardwood Floors. Upgraded Eat-in Kitchen w/Granite Counters, SS Appliances & Door to Deck w/Stairs. Master Bedroom with His & Her Closets, Hardwood Floors & Master Bathroom w/Shower Stall. Bedrooms w/Hardwood Floors & Large Closet. Lower Level w/Den/Office, Laundry Room, Large Walk-in Cedar Closet w/Shelves & Storage Room. Roof is 2 years old. Double Pane Windows.Close to Shopping, Restaurants & Metro. Ready To Move In!!