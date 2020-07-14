Woodridge Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator oven range Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr laundry cc payments e-payments hot tub

Our feline-friendly community of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Randallstown, MD. Surrounded by tree-lined streets and private homes, we provide all the peace and quiet you need, while our attractive amenities offer the excitement you crave. Enjoy coming home to a comfortable and well-designed place filled with thoughtful features, and take advantage of our Olympic-sized pool and professional fitness center to relieve any ounce of stress.



Our convenient location in the tranquil Wildwoods area, right next to the Wildwoods Park, means you can walk to the nearby Kings Point Square for a quick shopping spree. Plus, you’ll be minutes away from the Liberty Court Shopping Center, the Woodholme Golf Course, and the Northwest Hospital. Offering easy access to Owings Mills Blvd and Liberty Road, our community also keeps you close to all the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Baltimore, Owings Mills, and Pikesville have to offer.



