All apartments in Randallstown
Find more places like Woodridge Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Randallstown, MD
/
Woodridge Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Woodridge Apartments

3901 Noyes Cir · (443) 201-7585
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Randallstown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3901 Noyes Cir, Randallstown, MD 21133

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B7070003 · Avail. now

$1,008

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 869 sqft

Unit N9160202 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,008

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 869 sqft

Unit N9060003 · Avail. now

$1,008

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 869 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit N9040203 · Avail. Oct 15

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1199 sqft

Unit B7170102 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1199 sqft

Unit O6100001 · Avail. Oct 15

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1199 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodridge Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
Our feline-friendly community of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Randallstown, MD. Surrounded by tree-lined streets and private homes, we provide all the peace and quiet you need, while our attractive amenities offer the excitement you crave. Enjoy coming home to a comfortable and well-designed place filled with thoughtful features, and take advantage of our Olympic-sized pool and professional fitness center to relieve any ounce of stress.

Our convenient location in the tranquil Wildwoods area, right next to the Wildwoods Park, means you can walk to the nearby Kings Point Square for a quick shopping spree. Plus, you’ll be minutes away from the Liberty Court Shopping Center, the Woodholme Golf Course, and the Northwest Hospital. Offering easy access to Owings Mills Blvd and Liberty Road, our community also keeps you close to all the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Baltimore, Owings Mills, and Pikesville have to offer.

While at home, indulge in a comfortable l

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: Half of rent - 2 month's worth of rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: Up to 2 Cats, 1 Cat and 1 Dog (50 lbs), or 1 Dog (50 lbs) only.
rent: $25 per pet.
restrictions: Restricted Breeds: Pit Bull, Staffordshire Terrier, American Bulldog, Rottweiler, Mastiff, Great Dane, Doberman Pinscher, Irish Wolf Hound, German Shepherd.* - *Restrictions Apply. Contact Leasing Agent for more details.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodridge Apartments have any available units?
Woodridge Apartments has 11 units available starting at $1,008 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Woodridge Apartments have?
Some of Woodridge Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Woodridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Woodridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Woodridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Woodridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woodridge Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodridge Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Woodridge Apartments has a pool.
Does Woodridge Apartments have accessible units?
No, Woodridge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Woodridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Woodridge Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Woodridge Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Woodridge Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mcdonogh Village
3771 Brice Run Rd
Randallstown, MD 21133
Deer Park
9902 Cervidae Ln
Randallstown, MD 21133

Similar Pages

Randallstown 1 BedroomsRandallstown 2 Bedrooms
Randallstown Apartments with BalconyRandallstown Apartments with Parking
Randallstown Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDGreenbelt, MD
Elkridge, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity