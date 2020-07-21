9520 OAK TRACE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Are you looking for your next amazing home? Welcome to your Beautiful 3br 2.5 bath End Unit Townhome in the Baltimore County Kings Point area. Enjoy your lovely Split level town home --MAIN Level-Living Room/Dining Room with gleaming hard wood floors and sliding glass door which leads to an amazing huge deck area. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. LOWER Level- Ready to kickback and relax in the spacious full finished walk out basement with fireplace and Finished Bonus Room Area with washer and dryer. --Top Floor- Huge master bedroom with full bath, 2 large bedrooms and additional full bathroom. Enjoy the two(2) dedicated parking spaces when you are ready to come home. Ready to move into your new home call/text Tiffany 443.650.8433 (Tiff) ***Rent is negotiable and will be dependent on leasing terms***