All apartments in Randallstown
Find more places like 9520 OAK TRACE WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Randallstown, MD
/
9520 OAK TRACE WAY
Last updated October 3 2019 at 3:14 AM

9520 OAK TRACE WAY

9520 Oak Trace Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Randallstown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9520 Oak Trace Way, Randallstown, MD 21133

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Are you looking for your next amazing home? Welcome to your Beautiful 3br 2.5 bath End Unit Townhome in the Baltimore County Kings Point area. Enjoy your lovely Split level town home --MAIN Level-Living Room/Dining Room with gleaming hard wood floors and sliding glass door which leads to an amazing huge deck area. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. LOWER Level- Ready to kickback and relax in the spacious full finished walk out basement with fireplace and Finished Bonus Room Area with washer and dryer. --Top Floor- Huge master bedroom with full bath, 2 large bedrooms and additional full bathroom. Enjoy the two(2) dedicated parking spaces when you are ready to come home. Ready to move into your new home call/text Tiffany 443.650.8433 (Tiff) ***Rent is negotiable and will be dependent on leasing terms***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9520 OAK TRACE WAY have any available units?
9520 OAK TRACE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Randallstown, MD.
What amenities does 9520 OAK TRACE WAY have?
Some of 9520 OAK TRACE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9520 OAK TRACE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9520 OAK TRACE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9520 OAK TRACE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9520 OAK TRACE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Randallstown.
Does 9520 OAK TRACE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 9520 OAK TRACE WAY offers parking.
Does 9520 OAK TRACE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9520 OAK TRACE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9520 OAK TRACE WAY have a pool?
No, 9520 OAK TRACE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 9520 OAK TRACE WAY have accessible units?
No, 9520 OAK TRACE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9520 OAK TRACE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 9520 OAK TRACE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9520 OAK TRACE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9520 OAK TRACE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mcdonogh Village
3771 Brice Run Rd
Randallstown, MD 21133
Deer Park
9902 Cervidae Ln
Randallstown, MD 21133
Woodridge Apartments
3901 Noyes Cir
Randallstown, MD 21133

Similar Pages

Randallstown 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRandallstown 2 Bedroom Apartments
Randallstown Apartments with BalconiesRandallstown Apartments with Parking
Randallstown Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDElkridge, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDLangley Park, MDGreenbelt, MDAdelphi, MD
Crofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MDPotomac, MDWhite Marsh, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University