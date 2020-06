Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Impeccable like new brick front garage town home in convenient location. This well kept home is appointed with beautiful hardwood floors, granite counter-tops, and 42" cabinets in the eat in kitchen. Bright and airy family room, spacious master bedroom with two walk in closets, and partially fenced back yard. Close to shopping, restaurants, and major roads. See application in View Documents link