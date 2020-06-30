3501 KECK AVENUE

Amenities

Great Rental in Randallstown, Right Off Liberty Road & Ready To Move Right Into. The House Has Been Renovated, Great Kitchen with Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Recessed Lighting & Tile Floors. Updates Also Include Refurbished Original Hardwood Floors Throughout, Three Large Bedrooms, A Nice Full Bath, Ceiling Fans, Mudroom w/ Full Washer & Dryer, Driveway Parking & A Large Private Backyard. Exterior Entrance Cellar Basement Is Not Included In Rent, Owner Uses it For Storage.