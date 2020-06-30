All apartments in Randallstown
3501 KECK AVENUE

3501 Keck Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3501 Keck Avenue, Randallstown, MD 21133

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Great Rental in Randallstown, Right Off Liberty Road & Ready To Move Right Into. The House Has Been Renovated, Great Kitchen with Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Recessed Lighting & Tile Floors. Updates Also Include Refurbished Original Hardwood Floors Throughout, Three Large Bedrooms, A Nice Full Bath, Ceiling Fans, Mudroom w/ Full Washer & Dryer, Driveway Parking & A Large Private Backyard. Exterior Entrance Cellar Basement Is Not Included In Rent, Owner Uses it For Storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 KECK AVENUE have any available units?
3501 KECK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Randallstown, MD.
What amenities does 3501 KECK AVENUE have?
Some of 3501 KECK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3501 KECK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3501 KECK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 KECK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3501 KECK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Randallstown.
Does 3501 KECK AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3501 KECK AVENUE offers parking.
Does 3501 KECK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3501 KECK AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 KECK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3501 KECK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3501 KECK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3501 KECK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 KECK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3501 KECK AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3501 KECK AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3501 KECK AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

