3303 PEDDICOAT COURT

3303 Peddicoat Court · No Longer Available
Location

3303 Peddicoat Court, Randallstown, MD 21133

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Welcome home! This beautiful contemporary home features 3 levels of spacious living. The foyer welcomes your guests with a vaulted ceiling full of natural sunlight. On this main floor you'll find your gourmet kitchen with granite counters and custom solid wood cabinets, in addition to a separate pantry. There's a formal living room, which could easily become your home office if you prefer, as well as a formal dining room and a separate breakfast area, a great room with a cozy fireplace leading to the enormous deck for entertaining and steps leading down to the built in pool. There's also a large half bath, full size washer and dryer and you can come and go from the 2 car garage with tons of built in storage. On the second level, you'll find the master bedroom with walk in closet, beautiful full bath with granite counters and custom cabinetry, and 3 other spacious bedrooms as well as another large full bath also beautifully adorned with customer cabinetry and tile. Ample closet space in each room and a landing that overlooks the foyer. On the lower level, which extends the full footprint of this spacious home, there is a huge great room with a built in bar, and a glass sliding door leading to the pool. But that's not all, your find a full sauna and fitness room as well as plenty of storage in the utility room. Ceiling fans in almost every room and the custom blinds in all the home's windows give you the flexibility to allow in all the sunlight or close off for privacy. Check out the drone shots of the lovely neighborhood. You'll enjoy a beautiful drive to get home if you ever want to leave this paradise. Come see it in person!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3303 PEDDICOAT COURT have any available units?
3303 PEDDICOAT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Randallstown, MD.
What amenities does 3303 PEDDICOAT COURT have?
Some of 3303 PEDDICOAT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3303 PEDDICOAT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3303 PEDDICOAT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3303 PEDDICOAT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3303 PEDDICOAT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Randallstown.
Does 3303 PEDDICOAT COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3303 PEDDICOAT COURT offers parking.
Does 3303 PEDDICOAT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3303 PEDDICOAT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3303 PEDDICOAT COURT have a pool?
Yes, 3303 PEDDICOAT COURT has a pool.
Does 3303 PEDDICOAT COURT have accessible units?
No, 3303 PEDDICOAT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3303 PEDDICOAT COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3303 PEDDICOAT COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3303 PEDDICOAT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3303 PEDDICOAT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

