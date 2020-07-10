3303 PEDDICOAT COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage sauna

Welcome home! This beautiful contemporary home features 3 levels of spacious living. The foyer welcomes your guests with a vaulted ceiling full of natural sunlight. On this main floor you'll find your gourmet kitchen with granite counters and custom solid wood cabinets, in addition to a separate pantry. There's a formal living room, which could easily become your home office if you prefer, as well as a formal dining room and a separate breakfast area, a great room with a cozy fireplace leading to the enormous deck for entertaining and steps leading down to the built in pool. There's also a large half bath, full size washer and dryer and you can come and go from the 2 car garage with tons of built in storage. On the second level, you'll find the master bedroom with walk in closet, beautiful full bath with granite counters and custom cabinetry, and 3 other spacious bedrooms as well as another large full bath also beautifully adorned with customer cabinetry and tile. Ample closet space in each room and a landing that overlooks the foyer. On the lower level, which extends the full footprint of this spacious home, there is a huge great room with a built in bar, and a glass sliding door leading to the pool. But that's not all, your find a full sauna and fitness room as well as plenty of storage in the utility room. Ceiling fans in almost every room and the custom blinds in all the home's windows give you the flexibility to allow in all the sunlight or close off for privacy. Check out the drone shots of the lovely neighborhood. You'll enjoy a beautiful drive to get home if you ever want to leave this paradise. Come see it in person!