9510 HEMSWELL PL

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Magnificent estate living in a historic property. A former Franciscan Monastery build in 1925 with adjacent Chapel. This elegant residence features arched ceilings throughout, a grand salon and dining room, a precious library with beautiful millwork and 5 fireplaces. French doors and 10-13 ft ceilings allow for fabulous entertaining. Fantastic kitchen opening up to the breakfast and family rooms. Full perimeter electric fence, Tesla charging station, heated floors in the master bathroom and original wide plank and / or herringbone wooden floors throughout the majority of the house. 3 bedroom apartment and additional bedroom in attic / loft space. Only 15 minutes from downtown Bethesda, this home comes fully furnished.