Home
/
Potomac, MD
/
9510 HEMSWELL PL
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:22 AM

9510 HEMSWELL PL

9510 Hemswell Place · No Longer Available
Potomac
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

9510 Hemswell Place, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Magnificent estate living in a historic property. A former Franciscan Monastery build in 1925 with adjacent Chapel. This elegant residence features arched ceilings throughout, a grand salon and dining room, a precious library with beautiful millwork and 5 fireplaces. French doors and 10-13 ft ceilings allow for fabulous entertaining. Fantastic kitchen opening up to the breakfast and family rooms. Full perimeter electric fence, Tesla charging station, heated floors in the master bathroom and original wide plank and / or herringbone wooden floors throughout the majority of the house. 3 bedroom apartment and additional bedroom in attic / loft space. Only 15 minutes from downtown Bethesda, this home comes fully furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9510 HEMSWELL PL have any available units?
9510 HEMSWELL PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 9510 HEMSWELL PL have?
Some of 9510 HEMSWELL PL's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9510 HEMSWELL PL currently offering any rent specials?
9510 HEMSWELL PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9510 HEMSWELL PL pet-friendly?
No, 9510 HEMSWELL PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 9510 HEMSWELL PL offer parking?
Yes, 9510 HEMSWELL PL offers parking.
Does 9510 HEMSWELL PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9510 HEMSWELL PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9510 HEMSWELL PL have a pool?
No, 9510 HEMSWELL PL does not have a pool.
Does 9510 HEMSWELL PL have accessible units?
No, 9510 HEMSWELL PL does not have accessible units.
Does 9510 HEMSWELL PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9510 HEMSWELL PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 9510 HEMSWELL PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 9510 HEMSWELL PL does not have units with air conditioning.

