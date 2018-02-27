All apartments in Potomac
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:33 AM

9401 TOBIN CIRCLE

9401 Tobin Circle · (301) 469-9111
Location

9401 Tobin Circle, Potomac, MD 20854

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$6,200

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 4742 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
Exquisitely updated +5,000sf 6 br, 5.5 bath all brick colonial on half acre corner lot ready for gracious entertaining. Architect designed open plan w/ 60" Wolf Range (4 burners, charbroiler, French Top and 2 dual-fuel ovens), Miele fridge, beverage center and 2'x2' Carrera marble floor. Light filled breakfast nook. Walkout lower level w/ Rec Room, sunroom/home theatre, 1br and 1 bath. Doors lead to +800sf Bluestone patio w/ string lights, Weber BBQ and raised cedar planters. Upper level includes 5br and 4 baths. In the garden, large Architect designed tree house/play set, 3 raised vegetable beds, landscape lighting and bonus 100sf Bluestone patio w/ fire pit. 2 car garage ready for electric car charging, 3 Wi-Fi access points, hard wired backup generator and RO water filter. Pets considered on case by case basis. Available Aug 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9401 TOBIN CIRCLE have any available units?
9401 TOBIN CIRCLE has a unit available for $6,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9401 TOBIN CIRCLE have?
Some of 9401 TOBIN CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9401 TOBIN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
9401 TOBIN CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9401 TOBIN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9401 TOBIN CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 9401 TOBIN CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 9401 TOBIN CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 9401 TOBIN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9401 TOBIN CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9401 TOBIN CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 9401 TOBIN CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 9401 TOBIN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 9401 TOBIN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 9401 TOBIN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9401 TOBIN CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9401 TOBIN CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9401 TOBIN CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
