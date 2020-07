Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Ready for Move-In! - Luxury living at its finest! This 7 bedroom, all brick, custom built estate is an absolute masterpiece. Situated on a professionally landscaped, 2-acre lot, the backyard features brick and stone hardscaping, a pool, and abundant privacy. Inside you~ll find many unique features such as the "Clive Christian" designed kitchen, In-law suite, home theatre, formal studies and much more!



