8809 HARNESS TRAIL

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

COME AND SEE THIS HOUSE, IT HAS EVERYTHING YOU WOULD LIKE, FULL OF LIGHT, 5 BEDROOM 3.5 BATHROOMS HOUSE AT FOX HILLS NEIGHBORHOOD, RENOVATED in 2009 - New Appliances, entirely painted. updated Bathrooms. A spacious residence in the heart of Potomac. Basement fully finished (1485 sqft) with one bedroom and full bath. Very charming backyard with deck and patio. Two car garage A truly enjoyable living environment. Easy access to Washington DC., airports, supermarkets, parks and shops (Montgomery Mall). Rent for one year of more