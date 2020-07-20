All apartments in Potomac
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:15 AM

8809 HARNESS TRAIL

8809 Harness Trail · No Longer Available
Location

8809 Harness Trail, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COME AND SEE THIS HOUSE, IT HAS EVERYTHING YOU WOULD LIKE, FULL OF LIGHT, 5 BEDROOM 3.5 BATHROOMS HOUSE AT FOX HILLS NEIGHBORHOOD, RENOVATED in 2009 - New Appliances, entirely painted. updated Bathrooms. A spacious residence in the heart of Potomac. Basement fully finished (1485 sqft) with one bedroom and full bath. Very charming backyard with deck and patio. Two car garage A truly enjoyable living environment. Easy access to Washington DC., airports, supermarkets, parks and shops (Montgomery Mall). Rent for one year of more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8809 HARNESS TRAIL have any available units?
8809 HARNESS TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 8809 HARNESS TRAIL have?
Some of 8809 HARNESS TRAIL's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8809 HARNESS TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
8809 HARNESS TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8809 HARNESS TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 8809 HARNESS TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 8809 HARNESS TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 8809 HARNESS TRAIL offers parking.
Does 8809 HARNESS TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8809 HARNESS TRAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8809 HARNESS TRAIL have a pool?
No, 8809 HARNESS TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 8809 HARNESS TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 8809 HARNESS TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 8809 HARNESS TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
No, 8809 HARNESS TRAIL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8809 HARNESS TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 8809 HARNESS TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
