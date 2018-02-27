8203 LILLY STONE DR

Amenities

If you like Mid-Century Modern Homes then you~ll love this one! Bring outdoors to indoors with this wonderful light-filled home located in Bethesda, Carderock Springs! This 3147 Square feet home has 6 Bedrooms, 4 full Baths and it boasts a beautifully renovated gourmet chef~s kitchen with a Viking gas stove, stainless still appliances, attractive hardwood floors, and high ceilings with skylights. A spacious dining room and living room is located on the main level with three bedrooms. The converted master bedroom suite, located on the lower level has a nice wood burning fireplace, custom walk-in closet and a wonderful spa-like bath with a lovely free-standing soaking tub. Heated floors are in the master bath and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms that can be also be used as an office or rec-room are located on the lower level. BRAND NEW Samsung WASHER and DRYER were just installed on Friday! Carderock Elementary, Pyle Middle School and Whitman Highschool! Carderock Springs Swim and Tennis club membership is available with annual fee to tenant. Call for leasing details and video. Welcome home!