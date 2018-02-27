All apartments in Potomac
Find more places like 8203 LILLY STONE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Potomac, MD
/
8203 LILLY STONE DR
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:42 AM

8203 LILLY STONE DR

8203 Lilly Stone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Potomac
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8203 Lilly Stone Drive, Potomac, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
If you like Mid-Century Modern Homes then you~ll love this one! Bring outdoors to indoors with this wonderful light-filled home located in Bethesda, Carderock Springs! This 3147 Square feet home has 6 Bedrooms, 4 full Baths and it boasts a beautifully renovated gourmet chef~s kitchen with a Viking gas stove, stainless still appliances, attractive hardwood floors, and high ceilings with skylights. A spacious dining room and living room is located on the main level with three bedrooms. The converted master bedroom suite, located on the lower level has a nice wood burning fireplace, custom walk-in closet and a wonderful spa-like bath with a lovely free-standing soaking tub. Heated floors are in the master bath and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms that can be also be used as an office or rec-room are located on the lower level. BRAND NEW Samsung WASHER and DRYER were just installed on Friday! Carderock Elementary, Pyle Middle School and Whitman Highschool! Carderock Springs Swim and Tennis club membership is available with annual fee to tenant. Call for leasing details and video. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8203 LILLY STONE DR have any available units?
8203 LILLY STONE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 8203 LILLY STONE DR have?
Some of 8203 LILLY STONE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8203 LILLY STONE DR currently offering any rent specials?
8203 LILLY STONE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8203 LILLY STONE DR pet-friendly?
No, 8203 LILLY STONE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 8203 LILLY STONE DR offer parking?
Yes, 8203 LILLY STONE DR offers parking.
Does 8203 LILLY STONE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8203 LILLY STONE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8203 LILLY STONE DR have a pool?
Yes, 8203 LILLY STONE DR has a pool.
Does 8203 LILLY STONE DR have accessible units?
No, 8203 LILLY STONE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8203 LILLY STONE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8203 LILLY STONE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 8203 LILLY STONE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8203 LILLY STONE DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave
Potomac, MD 20854

Similar Pages

Potomac 1 BedroomsPotomac 2 Bedrooms
Potomac Apartments with BalconyPotomac Apartments with Parking
Potomac Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MD
Montgomery Village, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia